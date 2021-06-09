Photo captures heartwarming way restaurant worker helped woman using crutches in downpour

CINCINNATI (WJW) — A Cincinnati-area woman shared a heartwarming photo of a kind act by a restaurant worker who guided a couple to their car through a downpour.

Shari Hilgefort Bohlander shared the photo taken at La Pinata on June 4, saying the couple was her parents. Her mom was on crutches.

She wrote: “Yesterday during the downpour, a worker took one of the huge patio table umbrellas and met my parents at their car so my mom who is on crutches wouldn’t get drenched walking in. They went over and above and deserve the recognition! I must add that our food was delicious!”

The photo has gotten over 600 shares and over 500 reactions.