CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons-of-interest in the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station on the city’s east side in January.

Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 24 found Tysean M. James, 21, shot in the chest at Quincy Gas along Community College Avenue. He was later declared dead at a hospital.

Investigators learned James was in the parking lot with a group of people when an unknown number of suspects began firing in the group’s direction. James was hit in the chest.

Police believe the three suspects pictured below were driving a stolen Kia at the time. They are believed to live around Cedar Estates along Central Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who can identify the suspects is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.