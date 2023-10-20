AUBURN, Wash. (WJW) — Police in Auburn, Washington, have released footage capturing a harrowing encounter between a homeowner and individuals who claimed to be police officers.

It happened in the early hours of October 19.

The video shows the homeowner firing shots at the three suspects, who were armed and attempting to break into the residence.

In the video, three individuals armed with guns are seen approaching the front door of the house. One of the suspects identifies himself as a member of the “Seattle Police.” They aggressively try to force their way into the home by kicking and shoulder-checking the door.

A loud gunshot is heard, followed by the shattering of a screen door. The three suspects, who didn’t discharge their weapons, quickly run away.

The Auburn Police Department is still working to identify the suspects.