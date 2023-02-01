CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) — A player for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges.

According to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, of Sarahsville, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on a count of rape and a count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Kelce brothers to square off at Super Bowl

Sills is an offensive guard for the Eagles.

The indictment states that in December 2019, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in court at 1 p.m. Feb. 16. That’s four days after the Super Bowl.

Fox 8 has reached out to the Eagles for comment.