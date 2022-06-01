(WJW) – PGA tour champ Bart Bryant died in a car crash Tuesday. He was 59-years-old.

The PGA tour confirmed the news. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

Bryant won his first PGA Tour in 2004 and went on to win it two more times.

“We are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”

Bryant is survived by his wife Donna, his two daughters, stepchildren and his brother. His first wife, Cathy, passed in 2017 from brain cancer, less than a year after her diagnosis.

Bart’s brother Brad is also a PGA tour winner.