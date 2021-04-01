Pfizer-BioNTech study: Vaccine is 91.3 percent effective for at least 6 months; works against South African strain

(WJW) — In a new study, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have announced their COVID-19 vaccine was 91.3 percent effective against the disease for at least six months after the second dose with “no serious safety concerns.”

According to a press release, the study also says the vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 95.3 percent effective as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The study was part of 46,000-person clinical trial.

It analyzed 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 through March 13. In 77 cases, the patients had received both doses of the vaccine. In 850 cases, they’d been given a placebo. That represents a 91.3 percent degree of efficacy.

Further, the vaccine was found to be 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in South Africa, where the B.1.351 variant is present.

“It is an important step to further confirm the strong efficacy and good safety data we have seen so far, especially in a longer-term follow-up,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. “These data also provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor to reach herd immunity and end this pandemic for the global population.”

Like the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine hasn’t been approved or licensed yet by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They were all authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The release states that the results position Pfizer-BioNTech to now submit a license application to the U.S. FDA.