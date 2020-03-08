Therapy dog elected mayor of small Vermont town

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WJW) — A therapy dog named Murfee has been elected mayor of small Vermont town.

3-year-old Murfee won Fair Haven’s mayoral race Wednesday after beating the incumbent, a goat named Lincoln, by 25 votes.

Murfee faced off against 16 other candidates, running on a platform dedicated to raising additional funds for the local playground. He also emphasized that he “believes reading is very important.”

The Town of Fair Haven initiated the pet mayoral race in 2019 as a fundraising effort to raise money for the playground behind the local grad school, according to the town’s GoFundMe account.

Mayor-elect Murfee, who’s expected to be sworn in this upcoming week, will now serve as the face of the playground fundraising efforts.

When he’s not on the campaign trail, Murfee spends his time at Fair Haven grade school and Castleton Elementary School for their reading programs. He also makes regular visits to the local hospital and nursing homes.

