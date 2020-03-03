Senior siblings in need of a loving home

LAKE COUNTY (WJW)- The Lake Humane Society is asking for help to find senior Beagle brothers their forever home together.

Mississippi,17, and River, 9, have been through a lot after their owner passed away. The Lake Humane Society says the brothers were abandoned by their remaining family.

The boys have a strong brotherly bond, but will welcome other canine siblings.

The Lake Humane Society is open 12:30-5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Learn more about our visiting hours and adoption process/fees by visiting lakehumane.org.