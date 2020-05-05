1  of  3
Russian tortoise escapes Valley City home

by: Talia Naquin

Donatello the tortoise

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (WJW) – Donatello the Russian tortoise walked away from his home in Valley City Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. 

His owner says Donatello left his pen on Myrtle Hill Rd.

Donatello is 10-years-old and weighs 20 lbs.

His owner says he is very friendly and likes bright-colored objects.

Donatello is a land tortoise and cannot swim. 

His owner says he likes to bed down near wood piles. 

If you can help, call or text Megan anytime at (440)499-4373.

