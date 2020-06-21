Police look for owner of dog found wandering Hinckley streets

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Hinckley police are looking for the owner of a lost golden retriever.

According to officials, he is an older dog and was found walking in the intersection of Bellus and Hinckley Hills Roads at Buzzard Cove.

Police scanned the dog, but did not find a microchip.

Anyone with information regarding the pup or his owners is asked to contact Hinckley Police Department at (330) 278-7161.

