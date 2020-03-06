Piano playing pig in need of a home

ELYRIA (WJW)- The Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria is looking for a loving home for a sweet potbelly pig.

2-year-old Matilda, who also goes by Tilly, was surrendered to the Friendship Animal Protective League after her owners’ health declined and they were no longer able to care for her.

Matilda is 200 pounds and is so overweight, she is not able to open her eyes. They are looking for someone to help her shed the pounds and care for her.

One of Matilda’s talents includes playing the piano for cheerios.

If you can help her, call the Friendship Animal Protective League at (440) 322-4321.