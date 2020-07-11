PHOTO GALLERY: It’s National All-American Pet Photo Day! Send us your pics

1  of  3
  • Sparky of Shaker Heights, Ohio (Courtesy: Ritley Family)
  • Cody of Shaker Heights, Ohio (Courtesy: Sarah Ritley)
  • Skittles DuBark of Rocky River, Ohio (Natasha Anderson/WJW Photo)
  • Harley of Shaker Heights, Ohio (Courtesy: Ritley Family)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday is National All-American Pet Photo Day.

According to Fox News, the annual holiday takes place each year on July 11.

It’s a day for animal lovers to celebrate their pets and show them off on social media, tagging their favorite photos with #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay.

American citizens, companies and organizations alike have already started sharing pics of their pets.

Do you have a cute pet photo you’d like to share? Click the submit button below to feature your pet in our photo gallery.

