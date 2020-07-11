PHOTO GALLERY: It’s National All-American Pet Photo Day! Send us your pics

Sparky of Shaker Heights, Ohio (Courtesy: Ritley Family)

Cody of Shaker Heights, Ohio (Courtesy: Sarah Ritley)

Skittles DuBark of Rocky River, Ohio (Natasha Anderson/WJW Photo)

Harley of Shaker Heights, Ohio (Courtesy: Ritley Family)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday is National All-American Pet Photo Day.

According to Fox News, the annual holiday takes place each year on July 11.

It’s a day for animal lovers to celebrate their pets and show them off on social media, tagging their favorite photos with #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay.

American citizens, companies and organizations alike have already started sharing pics of their pets.

Looks like someone is excited about getting K2 Hot with their dinner tonight. Jump on over to our Facebook Page … sears “K2 Sauce” for a special All American Pet Photo Day (which is tomorrow) contest in which you can win a K2 prize pack pic.twitter.com/YBIc9p2Bug — K2 Sauce (@K2_Sauce) July 10, 2020

11th July is All American Pet Photo Day. Here’s a photo of Lola and her son Olaf (r). pic.twitter.com/FXTdCUF8eh — Wayne David Atherholt (@wayneatherholt) July 10, 2020

It's All American Pet Photo Day today. We thought we'd show you our pet so here she is. #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay pic.twitter.com/D7ne9tlzM3 — Cramer Imaging (@cramerimaging) July 11, 2020

The day you've all been waiting for has arrived… National All American Pet Photo Day. Whether it's your pet boa, or Sally the Wonder Dog, please share a photo of you and yours.



A prize winner will be chosen. May victory shine upon you. #VictoryStartsHere pic.twitter.com/mjnOFYuDYS — U.S. Army TRADOC (@TRADOC) July 11, 2020

