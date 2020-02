Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A dog who was rescued from an icy pond Sunday has been reunited with his family.

Springfield Township police say that "Lucky" had fallen through the ice and into a pond on Killian Road.

Officer Simms went into the pond and rescued him.

When police found "Lucky" he was not wearing a collar or any tags. Authorities took him to a nearby house to warm up.

Now, Lucky has been reunited with his family.