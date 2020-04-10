Animal rescue taking dogs from kill shelters to meet foster, adoption demands

WASHINGTON (WJW) — A pet rescue in Washington D.C. is pulling dogs from kill shelters in order to meet the demand for foster pets.

According to People, since the pandemic began, the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation has received an “unprecedented number” of adoption and foster requests as most citizens in the D.C. area remain in their homes.

Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation partnered with organizations in Mississippi, Georgia and the Carolinas to find homes for animals who were near death’s door.

The shelter’s volunteers are driving from county to county in the aforementioned states and hand-picking the most adoptable dogs from kill shelters. They then vaccinate, crate and transport them to D.C.

“We never could have imagined a surge in adoptions and foster applications like we’ve seen since the outbreak,” Lost Dog and Cat co-founder Pam McAlwee told People. “As each day in March became more dismal and terrifying, we began to see an increase in people wanting to adopt a new family pet.”

The rescue welcomes a new truckload of animals at least once a week and nearly all the dogs are reserved for new homes before the truck even arrives in D.C.

Families have been meeting their potential pets via FaceTime, since in-person adoption interviews are not an option right now. The shelter says this has been a success.

“We are adopting out 60 to 70 dogs per week now. The whiteboard where we post all our adoptions is too small and we are so excited to have to order a larger board,” McAlwee reportedly said.

To donate to the rescue’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit lostdogrescue.org.