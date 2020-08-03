Pets perish in morning Streetsboro mobile home blaze, firefighters say

Photo via Streetsboro Fire Department/Facebook

Photo via Streetsboro Fire Department/Facebook

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — The Streetsboro Fire Department responded to a fire this morning at the Camelot Village Mobile Home Park in Streetsboro.

Arriving on scene around 10:40 a.m., firefighters got to work putting out the blaze, with flames and billows of smoke already coming out of the single-wide mobile home’s north side.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was ruled accidental and was most likely started by an electrical issue.

Although no park residents were injured, multiple pets perished in the blaze, firefighters said.

Already many in the community, along with the American Red Cross, have offered assistance to the woman and her two grown children who lived in the home.

Find out more about the incident below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: