Petition started to keep fish swimming at local library

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — There seems to be a big battle brewing over a very little guy named Nemo.

It’s all taking place in the Domonkas Branch of the Lorain Public Library.

A woman named Elizabeth Campbell started a petition on change.org to keep the fish at the library. She says the library in Sheffield Lake has been the home for Nemo for the last seven years, but due to an accidental flushing of aquarium gravel in the library sink, they want Nemo out by the holiday season.

Thanks to medication, Nemo survived living at someone’s home during the pandemic since the library was closed.

Now Campbell says she’s concerned another move could prove to be too tough.

Campbell is now asking people to sign a petition to keep him in the library. So far there’s been no word from library management. But if signatures are there, there’s a chance maybe Nemo gets to stay.

Find the online petition right here.