Petition calls on Brunswick to allow ice cream trucks back in business

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling on the city of Brunswick to allow ice cream trucks to operate after it stopped issuing solicitor’s permits because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celeste’s Tasty Treats has been delivering ice cream in Brunswick neighborhoods for more than three years.

“It’s one of the small things parents can still do to make their kids happy,” owner Celeste Compola said.

With business increasing because more people were home amid the pandemic, Compola said she purchased a new truck with plans to hire employees and expand. Now, she fears she’s being frozen out of working in her hometown.

“It’s hurtful. It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “As much happiness and joy that this truck brings to children, it should never be banned, allowed or stopped.”

In September, Brunswick City Council revised an ordinance to differentiate ice cream trucks from other vendors, but the city still requires them to obtain a solicitor’s permit.

City Manager Carl DeForest said he stopped issuing those permits in November when Medina County moved into the red level on Ohio’s COVID-19 alert system, where it remains.

“Some people think I’m a lactose intolerant ice-cream hater, which is not true,” DeForest told city council at a meeting Monday.

He said the city of Medina has a similar restriction on vendor permits in place.

“It’s a balance between safety and private business interests, and I think I need to default to the well being of the community and safety of the community,” he said.

The issue was raised at the council meeting as an online petition began circulating, calling on the city to allow ice cream trucks to operate. The petition now has more than 2,000 signatures.

“The residents themselves, they don’t understand this,” Councilman Joe Delsanter said.

Delsanter noted that other home delivery services don’t face the same permit requirements, and county and state health officials he consulted with said a restriction on issuing permits for ice cream trucks is not mandated by current health orders.

“They can’t tell me any reason that position applies,” Delsanter said. “They say there’s no restriction on the statewide level in this particular category of business.”

Council President Mike Abella said council may discuss potential changes. DeForest said he would reconsider his policy should Medina County improve to level orange.

“I just want my permit,” Compola said.

She said she’s not seeking special treatment. She just wants approval to get her business back up and running in Brunswick.

“The kids’ happiness improves my life. That’s why I do it,” Compola said. “I don’t do this for the money. I do this for the kids.”