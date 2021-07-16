Petition calls for mask mandate for children under 12 in Solon Schools

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — A petition on change.org is calling on Solon Schools to put a mask mandate in place for children under the age of 12.

The petition says, “Children under the age of 12 are not able to be vaccinated yet. As such, we have created this document to show our support of a school-wide mask mandate for all children in that age group. “

As of Friday evening, it had 53 signatures.

Solon Schools responded to FOX 8 with the following statement:

At this time, the district is continuing to work through updated recommendations, including the use of masks, for the return to school in August. Recent state legislation signed into law must now be factored into the decision-making process regarding all COVID-19 protocols. All of the district’s back-to-school plans to date have indicated that some decisions, such as the use of masks, will be made closer to the start of the school year to be sure those decisions reflect the most up-to-date guidance and community conditions related to COVID-19. Those decisions, when finalized, will be communicated directly to our families. It is highly unlikely that the district would implement a masking policy tied to student placement in classrooms. Such a practice would be instructionally inappropriate as classroom placements are strategic to best meet students’ educational needs.