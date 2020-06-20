Petition calling for Columbus to be renamed ‘Flavortown’ after Guy Fieri goes viral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A Change.org petition to rename Columbus, Ohio to “Flavortown” is quickly picking up traction on social media.

At last check, there are more than 11,000 signatures and counting.

Tyler Woodbridge started the petition and said the state’s capital is an amazing city but should not be named after Christopher Columbus.

“Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That’s not exactly a proud legacy,” he wrote in the bio.

Woodbridge thought Flavortown would be a much better fit. He said it honors Central Ohio’s proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and also pays tribute to celebrity chef Guy Fieri who was born in Columbus.

“He’s such a good dude, really,” said Woodbridge.

Absolutely incredible. The petition quadrupled in size today.



Thanks for the good vibes, everyone. I'm happy.



Logging off all social media for the night to relax. 😊 pic.twitter.com/S6XGHNrfGF — 🔥 Flavortown Ambassador to TN 🔥 (@woodbridgetyler) June 20, 2020

Christopher Columbus has long been considered controversial, but protesters have been more active in the removal of his name in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Columbus State College recently took down a statue of him on campus after it was vandalized.

“The removal of the Christopher Columbus statue is a symbolic gesture of our commitment to our College and in our community to continue and accelerate the fight against systemic racism,” said Columbus State President David Harrison.