Petition calling for $2,000 in monthly stimulus checks tops 2.5 million signatures

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Change.org petition urging Congress for $2,000 in monthly stimulus checks has more than 2.5 million signatures.

Stephanie Bonin started the online petition more than a year ago. Bonin, who owns a restaurant in Denver with her husband, calls for targeted stimulus money.

“Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20 percent and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care. These are all reasons that checks need to be targeted to people who are still struggling and that Congress needs to learn from this past year,” she wrote in the latest update.

“It took nine months for Congress to send a second stimulus check, and just moments to spend it. Moving forward Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met. No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need. Sign to join our movement to get recurring checks to the people,” Bonin wrote.

Over Fourth of July weekend, the petition topped 2.5 million. The goal is 3 million.