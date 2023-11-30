(WJW) – A 10-year-old boy in England wants changes made to this 🤓 emoji and he is taking his message all the way to Apple in the form of an online petition.

“I think the nerd emoji is offensive and insulting to all those people in the world who wear glasses,” reads the petition titled ‘No Nerd Emoji!’ “I am asking ‘Apple’ to change the name of the emoji to the Genius Emoji and change the design.”

The petition, posted earlier this week by a primary school employee on behalf of Teddy Cottlel, 10, of Oxfordshire, includes a suggested replacement for the icon that depicts a simple smile, instead of two large front teeth.

“I think people who wear glasses are cool and I am worried that people who are getting glasses for the first time will think they are going to look like rabbits or rats,” reads the petition.

As of Thursday 12 p.m. EST. the petition only has about 400 signatures but could gain more traction with multiple reports highlighting his call for change giving the 10-year-old an even larger audience.

FOX 8 has reached out to Apple for comment. So far, we have not heard back.

You can learn more about the effort, here.