PETA wants dolphin memorial at former SeaWorld Ohio site

(Watch video from DRONE Ohio of the old Geauga Lake site, which neighbored and later combined with SeaWorld Ohio)

AURORA, Ohio (WJW)– PETA is asking the company developing on the former site of SeaWorld Ohio to include a memorial to the 10 dolphins that died at the park.

The animal rights organization sent a letter to Industrial Commercial Properties, which is based in Solon, on Tuesday and offered to design the memorial.

SeaWorld Ohio opened in Aurora in 1970 and operated next to the Geauga Lake amusement park before the two were combined into Six Flags Worlds of Adventure. Later, the marine life portion was transformed into a water park called Geauga Lake and Wildwater Kingdom.

The site is now being developed into Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake, which will feature 308 townhomes and single-family homes.

“When SeaWorld Ohio was still in business, it confined highly intelligent and social animals to cramped, chemically treated tanks and deprived them of opportunities to swim far, dive deep, and choose their own mates. Ten dolphins died during this time—many prematurely—from causes such as systemic infection, lung disease, and gastrointestinal disease,” said Melanie Johnson, manager of PETA’s animals in entertainment campaign, in a letter on Tuesday.

“While animals are no longer held captive at this location, hundreds of dolphins and other animals are still suffering at SeaWorld parks across the country. Dolphins and whales are being forcibly impregnated—sometimes after being drugged—and used as breeding machines to create generations of suffering animals, and 140 dolphins are squeezed into just seven small tanks, where they can’t escape attacks from other frustrated, aggressive animals,” Johnson wrote.

SeaWorld, which PETA refers to as “abusement parks,” still has locations in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio.

