PETA: Rite Aid removing ape cards, ads from stores to help conservation efforts

NORFOLK, Va. (WJW) — Rite Aid is removing all greeting cards featuring great apes wearing costumes, displayed in studios, or interacting with humans from its stores.

According to a press release from PETA, animal rights activists informed Rite Aid that such depictions “hinder conservation efforts.”

The cards, as well as advertisements featuring great apes, have been pulled from all 2,450 Rite Aid stores.

“Kudos to Rite Aid for helping PETA push Hallmark and American Greetings to stop exploiting apes for their cards,” PETA primatologist Julia Gallucci said in a press release. “Chimpanzees aren’t models or props, and clownish photos of them wearing clothes or sitting at desks put these endangered animals at risk.”

A letter was also sent on PETA’s behalf to Joe Arcuri, the CEO of American Greetings, arguing that “unnatural images of chimpanzees mislead consumers into believing that the species—which may face extinction within our lifetime—is thriving.”

The letter also asserts that unnatural images could increase black market demand for having apes as pets. Animal right activists say the desire for pet apes is one of the main forces driving the species toward extinction.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

Meanwhile, PETA says greeting card company Moonpig has dropped all images of captive great apes from its products, and stock-image agencies such as Getty Images, Shutterstock, and Dreamstime are banning inappropriate images of nonhuman primates.