PETA protests at American Greetings in Westlake over chimp photos

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A group of PETA protesters were outside American Greetings in Westlake on Thursday.

While donning chimpanzee masks and holding signs, they asked the greeting card company to stop exploiting animals for profit.

“PETA protesters are urging American Greetings to stop using clownish and demeaning images of chimpanzees and other endangered great apes. These photos undermine conservation efforts that are essential to protecting the species in the wild,” said Jonathan Horn, PETA campaigner.

PETA said the images mislead consumers into thinking chimpanzees are plentiful and can drive up the black market for these animals as pets.

FOX 8 reached out to American Greetings to respond to today’s protest. We have not yet heard back.