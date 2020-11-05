Pet Valu closing all U.S. stores

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Pet Valu will close all of its U.S. locations, the chain of pet supply stores and grooming centers announced on Wednesday.

Pet Valu has several locations across Northeast Ohio, including in Shaker Heights, Parma, South Euclid, Berea, Strongsville, Twinsburg, Brunswick and Cuyahoga Falls.

Going-out-of-business sales begin on Thursday with savings up to 20 percent off. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment are also for sale.

The store advises anyone with a gift card to use it by Dec. 13.

