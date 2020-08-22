Pet food pantry fundraiser held today in honor of Dick Goddard

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A 1960s-themed pet food pantry fundraiser is taking place at Sports Fanatics Restaurant in Willowick tonight in honor of FOX 8’s own Dick Goddard.

Goddard, who recently passed away, was a long-time champion of the four-foots, as he called them.

The Willowick Pet Food Pantry fundraiser’s educational memorial fund will benefit those who wish to adopt a pet and for educational resources, dedicated to the well-being of all animals.

Twenty percent of all restaurant sales (dine-in or carry-out) are to go directly to the Willowick Pet Food Pantry.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

