Pet food pantry fundraiser being held in honor of Dick Goddard

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW)– It’s a special honor for our beloved Dick Goddard who passed away last week at the age of 89.

Of course, Dick had been a long time champion for the four-foots.

Dick Goddard at Woollybear 46

A fundraiser, that will be 1960s-themed, will take place at Sports Fanatics Restaurant in Willowick on August 22.

The fundraiser’s educational memorial fund will benefit those who wish to adopt a pet and for educational resources, dedicated to the well-being of all animals.

Eastlake city councilman Mike Zuren, who is active with the pet food pantry, says considering all planned fundraisers were canceled this year due to the pandemic, they wanted to create one in the safest environment for anyone in Northeast Ohio to be able to donate, named after the one and only Dick Goddard.

Zuren added, “He’s been such an inspiration to the area for so many years with pets and all that he’s done we decided that we would be just really grateful to have a memorial fund in his name, within the pet food pantry.”

Elected officials will be dressed up in 60s costumes, answering phone orders and running food to cars for take-out orders.

The restaurant will be donating 20% of the proceeds from sales directly to the pet food pantry, which was founded in 2016.

