Editor’s Note: The video above is about Ohio dog flu cases.

OSHAWA, Ontario (WJW) – Canadian health leaders say a dog died this week after developing avian influenza.

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency report the dog was infected with bird flu after chewing on a wild goose. The dog died a short time later.

The necropsy showed the dog tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

According to the USDA, mammal infections are rare but have been confirmed across the U.S. in foxes, skunks and mountain lions, among others.

None of the known mammal infections have been documented in Ohio, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, Ohio reports 99 cases in wild birds. Only one poultry flock in Ohio has been affected in 2023, according to the CDC.

The CDC reports people who have had direct contact with infected or potentially infected animals should monitor for symptoms including:

Cough

Sore throat

Difficulty breathing/Shortness of breath

Conjunctivitis (eye tearing, redness, irritation, or discharge from eye)

Headaches

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Diarrhea

Here’s the CDC advice for protecting pets:

Don’t feed pets raw meat

Keep pets away from dead wild birds