AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Fire Investigative Bureau is working identify a person they say is connected with multiple house fires.

The individual was seen in relation to the fires in the Kenmore area, according Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330. He was also seen with a newer-model black Ford Explorer.

(Photo courtesy: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

(Photo courtesy: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

(Photo courtesy: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

Photos were released on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigative bureau at 330-375-2214.