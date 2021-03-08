Person of interest sought in Lorain double murder tied to stolen $200K

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a double homicide last month.

Jerhonda Edwards, 29, and Abril Mills, 28, were found dead at a house on F Street near Iowa Avnue on Feb. 13. Police said both women suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

These murders are also linked to the theft of more than $200,000 that happened in Lorain on Feb. 3, according to the police department.

On Monday, investigators released two photos of a man considered a person of interest. Police are working to identify him.

(Photo courtesy: Lorain Police Department)

Police previously arrested 24-year-old Tyra Parker, an ATM courier and former Cleveland police officer, in the case. She’s faces charges of theft, falsifying a police report and obstructing officials business.

(See our I-Team investigation on this case in the below video.)

Detectives said Parker told police she made a delivery at a Family Dollar and when she got to the next stop, she realized the $200,000 was gone. Instead of immediately calling police, she went back to the Family Dollar and asked to check surveillance video, a violation of company policy. According to investigators, there were no signs of forced entry on the money’s lockbox.

Tyra Parker (Courtesy: Lorain County CSI)

Anyone with information should call Det. Kurt Graupmann at 440-204-2105 or 440-204-2077. Tips can remain anonymous.