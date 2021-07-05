Person of interest sought in Lodi church fire

LODI, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in an investigation into a fire at Lodi Community Church.

The sheriff’s office released photos of a person of interest inside the church located at 9701 Congress Rd.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman was seen inside the church around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4th.

Just after she was seen, a fire alarm went off inside the church, the sheriff says.

If you have any information about the woman in the pictures, call the sheriff’s office at (330)725-6631.