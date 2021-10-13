Person of interest named in woman’s shooting death in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Northfield Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a woman who had been shot, according to police.

She died at the hospital and has not been identified.

East Cleveland homicide detectives have developed a person of interest in the case.

John Jordon III, Courtesy: East Cleveland Police Department

They’re looking for John Jordan III.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.

There is a $2500 reward for information that leads to a conviction.