Previous coverage above: Coroner called to Harrison Township crash, shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A person of interest is in custody after a shooting in Harrison Township on Sunday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a person of interest was apprehended at a hotel in Fairborn at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday.

At about 2:10 p.m., two vehicles had been involved in what the sheriff’s office called a “road rage altercation.”

A bottle of water was reportedly thrown by one driver at another at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street. The other driver allegedly brandished a weapon and fatally shot someone.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and searched the surrounding neighborhood and businesses for the shooter. Multiple search warrants were executed at various locations before the shooter was found in Fairborn.

Both the Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team and the Regional Emergency Response Team aided in the searches.

“The loss of a 22-year-old life over something so irrational is deeply disheartening,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “This incident should prompt us all to reflect on the importance of fostering a culture of patience and respect while driving to prevent such senseless tragedies.”

Detectives are reportedly continuing their investigation and charges will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.