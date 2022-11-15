FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A person of interest has been identified in an attempted carjacking in Fairview Park on Friday.

The attempted carjacking happened on Grannis Road, according to the Fairview Park Police Department.

Police said a search warrant was executed at a home in the Fairview Village Apartments complex located at 20000 Lorain Road related to the carjacking.

Police said that because a gun was used in the crime, SWAT was requested to assist in the warrant service.

