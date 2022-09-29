PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) -A person was hit and killed by a train in Painseville on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the tracks near Elm and Railroad Streets.

CSX officials say police responded to the scene and reported the person was fatally injured. No CSX crew members were injured.

CSX said they extend their deepest sympathies to everyone impacted and will work with law enforcement as an investigation takes place.

It’s not clear what happened leading up to the incident.