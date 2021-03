STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Strongsville police pursued a driver into Cleveland early Wednesday morning because the vehicle did not have plates.

It happened just before 1 a.m.

The driver refused to stop but was forced to 30 minutes later because the car’s tires went flat.

The driver tried to run but was captured a short time later.

The chase ended at Harvard Ave. and E. 160th st.

The suspect has not been identified. He is in Strongsville police custody.