CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — An early morning blaze turned fatal in Canton Saturday, the city fire department confirmed.

Canton Township firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue Southeast to a two-story, five-unit building after a fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they said flames could be seen coming from a window on the second story. They searched the building a found an unresponsive person inside the room the flames were coming from.

The fire was under control around 8 a.m.

The fire department has not yet named the victim who died.

Three other residents were displaced because of the fire and the Red Cross is working with them.

An investigation is still underway into how the fire started and how much of the property was damaged.