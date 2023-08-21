MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Medina police “detained” a person in connection to a possible threat to Medina High School, according to a Sunday statement from the principal.

A person called the district’s Safe School Helpline on Saturday, Aug. 19, to report their concerns to the high school, launching an investigation by the district and city police, according to a Sunday, Aug. 20, statement from Principal Elisa Tedona.

“The Medina Police Department has detained the individual of concern and we want to thank the individuals who utilized our helpline for reporting their concern,” the statement reads. “Due to the age of the individual we cannot share any further details at this time.”

The concern “will not impact the safety” of the high school, according to the statement.

The district’s Safe School Helpline can be reached at 1-800-418-6423, extension 359, by texting TIPS to 66746 or visiting the website.