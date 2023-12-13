WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A person was declared dead following a condo fire Tuesday afternoon, the Willoughby Fire Department confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the 34000 block of South Turtle Trail, following reports smoke was billowing out of a residence.

The Willoughby Fire Department reported arriving on scene within three minutes and soon after finding a person inside the residence. They were taken out and transported to University Hospitals Lake West Hospital, where officials confirmed they were dead. The victim’s identity has not been made public yet.

An investigation is underway by the state and the county, but no cause has been reported at this time. Damages are currently estimated at $195,000, according to the Willoughby Fire Department.

No one else was injured in the blaze.