‘Perseverance and endurance:’ Candidates in election primary hours away hear message at Word Church

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A little divine intervention bringing the two leading candidates in Ohio’s 11th District Congressional race, Shontel Brown and Nina Turner, face to face…standing on the stage together at the Word Church in Warrensville Heights.

Pastor, Dr. R.A. Vernon saying, “For two black women to be running for Congresswoman, I think is amazing, so I invited them both.”

This was a last-minute bid to rally support for their respective campaigns for Ohio’s special primary election, to replace Marcia Fudge who vacated the seat to join President Joe Biden’s administration.

Both women have deep roots in Northeast Ohio but hold very different positions regarding healthcare and poverty…in a race being closely watched by Democrats across the nation.

“I’ve been very intentional about running a positive campaign and running on my record.”

Cuyahoga County party chair Brown, 46, getting a big endorsement by Hillary Clinton and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who made his support known while in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Brown says, “…as far as the word today about running the race? Oh, couldn’t be more timely and more appropriate so, it was a perfect word. We have to endure and he said it all. Perseverance and endurance is the key.”

“..that’s really why I’m running this race to be put in a position to renew other people’s strength.”

And former state senator and city council member Turner, 53, a national surrogate for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign, also receiving his in-person support this weekend.

Turner says, “The message today reminded you that the race is not given to the swift or to the strong but to he or she who endures to the end and also the connection to people helps you endure.”

…the end to a sometimes contentious race, now just hours away.