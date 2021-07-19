Perry’s monument in Put-In-Bay reopens soon

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — You can catch a piece of Lake Erie history and also views as far as the eye can see at Perry’s monument that’s reopening this week!

The Memorial column at Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial will reopen to the public on Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. after it’s been closed since 2019.

It’ll be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last trip to the observation deck at 5:30 p.m., where you can learn about the significance of the Battle of Lake Erie and also see spectacular views of Lake Erie, according to Superintendent Barbara Rowles in a Facebook post.

The post says everyone is required to wear a mask inside the Memorial column, regardless of vaccination status except for children under 2 years old and those with medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask.

The cost is still $10 per person but starting this year, the park will only accept credit or debit cards for entrance fees and passes.

Children 15 and under are free and must be with an adult.

The website says the memorial, a Doric column, rising 352 feet over Lake Erie, honors those who fought in the Battle of Lake Erie, during the War of 1812, and to celebrate the long-lasting peace among Great Britain, Canada and the U.S. The Memorial. It’s situated 5 miles from the longest undefended border in the world.

