Perry Village police mourn passing of retired K-9

PERRY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– The Village of Perry Police Department is mourning the death of retired K-9 Loreto.
Loreto started his training with partner Lt. Michael Collins in September 2007, and was sworn in as an officer two months later.
Perry Police Chief Troy Hager called the K-9 a fixture of the Perry Local School District as a resource officer and mascot.
Following his retirement in 2017, he became a family dog.
