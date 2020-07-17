Perry Village police mourn passing of retired K-9

PERRY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– The Village of Perry Police Department is mourning the death of retired K-9 Loreto.

Loreto started his training with partner Lt. Michael Collins in September 2007, and was sworn in as an officer two months later.

Perry Police Chief Troy Hager called the K-9 a fixture of the Perry Local School District as a resource officer and mascot.

Following his retirement in 2017, he became a family dog.

