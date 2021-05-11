Perry High School students learn to flip homes in hands-on class

PERRY, Ohio (WJW)– Hitting the nail on the head, could get you an A in this unique classroom.

A group students at Perry High School in Lake County are being home-schooled, but not in the way you think.

“It’s kind of something I thought I’d never be able to do, so I considered taking it. Why not learn a few things?” said senior Ethan Tuttle.

The district purchased a vacant house on Utah Court, which is not being renovated by students enrolled in a new course called the “Pirate Project.”

The shop class students use grant-funded materials and collaborate with local contractors to bring new life to the structure and prepare it to be put on the market.

“We spend maybe a week in the classroom and then after that, they’re here everyday, doing everything from design,” said instructor Ryan Zusy.

“Anything that has student opportunities written on it, we’re kind of chasing it, at all times,” said Betty-Jo Malchesky, Perry Local Schools assistant superintendent.

The students put up new walls, and install electricity, windows and heating. They learn from each other and from building trade professionals.

Chris Sbrocco is a master plumber and owner of Pro Service Plumbing.

“To actually come here in a classroom setting, and work with the students? It was just, it fed itself,” Sbrocco said.

“How to put up dry wall, you know, all the good stuff to make a house. And all the essential things you’ll need to know later in life,” said Tuttle, who is understanding what it takes to be a professional tradesman.

Sales proceeds of the newly-renovated property would help reimburse the district for the initial purchase of $89,500. Any additional funds will be used for the next “Pirate Project.”