Perry cancels Memorial Day parade and ceremonies

PERRY, Ohio (WJW) – In what could be the first of many Memorial Day cancellations, Perry has made the move to cancel its Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony.

On Facebook Tom Anderson, Commander of the American Legion, Perry Memorial Post 697 announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all public Perry Memorial Day events including the Grand River ceremony to honor veterans lost at sea, the two Perry cemetery ceremonies to honor our deceased veterans, the Memorial Day Parade, and the Veterans Remembrance Ceremony following the parade have been canceled.

They’re asking people to still pause for reflection for those who have died serving America.