HOUSTON (WJW) — A misdemeanor assault charge leveled against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been dismissed, according to court records.

Winfrey was arrested April 12 in Texas, accused of causing “bodily injury” to a woman he was dating, the Associated Press reported that month.

Court records from the Harris County, Texas, clerk show Winfrey on Friday, June 9, completed a diversion program for the misdemeanor charge of assault on a family member. The charge was dismissed that day.

He had been free on a $1,000 personal bond.

Winfrey was a fourth-round draft pick in 2022. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry in April said the team was monitoring Winfrey’s legal situation, and wouldn’t say whether he could be released.

“We’ll deal with that matter internally and make the appropriate decision for the organization,” he said, according to AP.

Winfrey had some maturity issues last season, AP reported. The Browns sent him home before a practice and suspended him for their Week 2 game against the New York Jets. It followed a pattern of behavior by Winfrey and prompted star defensive end Myles Garrett to say his teammate needed to “learn how to be a pro.”

A few days later, Winfrey acknowledged he had growing up to do. Later in the season, he missed time after sustaining a concussion when he crashed a scooter.

Winfrey finished the season with 22 tackles and one-half sack in 13 games.