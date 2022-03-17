(NEXSTAR) – The bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed the Senate and is heading to the House of Representatives.

If it passed, it would not go into effect until winter of 2024/2025.

If the bill clears, it would make both sunsets and sunrises later through the winter by one hour.

What does this mean for Cleveland and other parts of Northeast Ohio?

Right now, the earliest sunset for our area is around 4:56 p.m. in December each year, according to FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol.

The new sunset time would be an hour later at 5:56 p.m.

We currently do not get back to that late of a sunset until February every year.

Your Christmas Eve sunset would be at 6:01 p.m.

The latest sunrise would be on New Year’s Day at 8:53 a.m.

Sunrise and sunset times vary by about 10 minutes across Northeast Ohio.