PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Perkins Township police say there has been a recent increase in mail being stolen from mailboxes in the area.

According to the Perkins Township Police Department Facebook page, suspects are looking for business and personal checks.

The suspects intercept the checks and commit fraud by “washing out” information on the checks to cash them in.

The post says more mail thefts are being seen not only in the township, but in surrounding areas as well.

Several arrests have been made, but there are still mail theft cases that are under investigation, police said.

Perkins Township police ask that anyone who sees suspicious activity report it to 419-627-0824 extension 1.