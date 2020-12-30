Perkins Township police look for missing juvenile

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Perkins Township Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
Takylah Distel is believed to be in the company of a 17-year-old, who is also listed as a missing juvenile. Police said the pair has connections to the Sandusky area, but could be in Kentucky.
Takylah is 5 foot 5 and weighs 190 pounds. She has red and brown hair.
Erie County Children Services is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 419-627-0824 Ext. 1. Anyone harboring these children could be held criminally responsible.
