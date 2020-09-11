Perkins Township police asking for public’s help finding girl reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township police are searching for a juvenile who was reported missing.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Jazmyne Wadsworth was last seen working at Sports Force Park.

She has black and red colored hair, is 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Police believe she is still in the Sandusky area. Anyone harboring this child can be held criminally responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 419-627-0824 ext. 1

