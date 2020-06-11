1  of  3
Perkins Township fire station damaged by strong storms, no injuries reported

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — One of the fire stations owned by the Perkins Township Fire Department was badly damaged during the powerful storms that ripped through Northeast Ohio.

The department shared the update on Facebook along with photos of the aftermath. It appears part of the roof is now missing and the chimney was knocked over.

Fortunately no injuries were reported. The phones at that location are out of service.

“Fire Station #3 sustained damage in this afternoons storm. Department leadership is assessing the situation, but the crew is safe. The phones are currently out at this location. The phones are still in service at Station #2 (419)-626-1334,” officials wrote.

Read more on the storm damage, here.

